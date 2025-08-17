Minnesota State Highway 1 (MN 1) stands as the longest state highway in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Spanning approximately 346 miles, it weaves across the northern tier of Minnesota from the North Dakota border to the North Shore of Lake Superior.

MN 1 begins in the small border town of Oslo, where it connects with North Dakota Highway 54 at the Red River. It stretches eastward to its terminus at MN 61 in Illgen City, located in Beaver Bay Township on Lake Superior's North Shore. Along its journey, MN 1 passes through a diverse tapestry of towns and forests, including Warren, Thief River Falls, Red Lake, Northome, Cook, Tower, and Ely. It also traverses several important forested areas such as the Finland, Superior National, Bear Island, Kabetogama, George Washington, and Koochiching State Forests.

MN 1 isn’t just long; it's also strategically important. It shares a concurrency—a shared stretch of highway—with MN 169 for about 26 miles near Tower and Ely, and with MN 89 for roughly 28 miles southwest of Red Lake. This latter concurrency is the longest overlapping stretch between Minnesota state highways.

While MN 1 holds the record for the longest state-designated highway, Minnesota features even longer routes when considering U.S. highways. For instance, U.S. Highway 75 covers approximately 410 miles from the Iowa border up to Kittson County near the Canadian border, and U.S. Highway 71 is about 399 miles long. Interstate 90 spans 275 miles, traversing the southernmost part of the state. Other notable state trunk highways include MN 23, which measures about 343.7 miles, making it the second-longest after MN 1.

MN 1 was authorized in 1933, although parts, such as the section between U.S. 75 and MN 32 at Thief River Falls, trace back to Minnesota Constitutional Route 33, established in 1920. Its designation reflected its expansive reach, reusing the MN 1 signage that was removed from former segments of U.S. 61 and U.S. 65 in 1934.

Minnesota State Highway 1 is a remarkable corridor tying together the state's northern expanses—from rural farming towns to dense forests and the rugged North Shore. Its length, scenic landscapes, and pivotal connections underscore its value to both travelers and local communities. For anyone aiming to traverse the breadth of Minnesota's northern landscape, MN 1 offers an unforgettable journey across the heart of the state.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness