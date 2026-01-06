Fraudster Steven Carl Spoolman of Brooklyn Park

Minnesota officials are bragging about a “successful” plea deal in a Medicaid fraud case that involved no prison time and a 166-year restitution schedule.

Only in Minnesota could this ever be considered justice and punishment. It’s humiliating if I have to tell someone I live here. Corrupt to the core, openly saying fraudsters, criminals and illegal aliens are welcome and crime is not punished, but the good people who do all the right things are. No wonder Minnesota is the nation’s laughingstock and punchline.

60-year-old Steven Carl Spoolman of Brooklyn Park pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to aiding and abetting theft by false representation for defrauding Minnesota’s Medicaid program of nearly $200,000 through fraudulent billing while he was the director of physical therapy at Southpointe Physical Therapy in Minneapolis.

Under the deal negotiated by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, led by Attorney General Keith Ellison, Spoolman will serve no prison time at all. Instead, he’ll receive a stay of imposition on the felony charge, meaning no jail, and his conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor after five years’ probation if he cooperates.

And the restitution? The agreement requires full repayment of roughly $199,696 — but only at a minimum of $100 per month. At that rate, simple arithmetic makes clear he will never pay it off in a lifetime. That’s over 166 years of payments.

Keith Ellison — Minnesota’s chief law enforcement officer — personally oversees the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and signed off on this deal.

The system is sending a message that the more you understand the legal code and know the right people, the more lenient the consequences. Steal six figures from taxpayers, and you’ll walk out the courthouse door with a handshake and a calendar reminder to mail $100 next month. That’s not punishment; it’s an accounting gimmick.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness