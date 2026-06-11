On August 1, Minnesota will enact a law that generally prevents children under age 13 from being charged in juvenile court. In other words, they could commit murder and walk away without even appearing in court.

The central flaw in this asinine soft on crime law is that it creates a blanket rule based solely on age rather than on the seriousness of a child’s actions. Most people agree that a 10- or 12-year-old who steals a candy bar should not be treated like a hardened criminal. Yet the law also applies to situations involving violent assaults, armed robberies, sexual offenses, or other serious acts committed by children below the age threshold.

This is good news for the street gangs! Guess who will be doing the dirty work on behalf of the gangs starting in August.

Another swell idea doomed to backfire from the dumbass left.

Victims matter. Families whose children are assaulted matter. Elderly citizens who are attacked matter. Communities terrorized by repeated juvenile offenses matter. The justice system exists to recognize victims and protect the public. When the state removes an entire category of offenders from the juvenile justice system, it risks sending the message that age alone excuses conduct that can have devastating consequences.

Perhaps most concerning is the precedent this law establishes. If age alone determines whether someone can be held accountable in juvenile court, where should the line be drawn? Twelve today, fourteen tomorrow, sixteen next? Public confidence in the justice system depends on the belief that serious misconduct will be addressed appropriately, regardless of the offender’s age. Here in Minnesota, that just got thrown out the window.

By the way, there is no confidence in the Minnesota justice system.

Children deserve help when they make mistakes. But society has an obligation to protect the innocent and uphold accountability. A justice system that forgets either principle fails everyone involved.

What some people (libs) need to accept is there are people, regardless of their age that are just plain rotten and evil, that just can’t be reached.

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