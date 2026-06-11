Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Phil Hannum's avatar
Phil Hannum
18m

Under Juvenile and Domestic Law theory in Virginia, the general rule is that any minor who throws a rock that breaks a windshield of anyone”s car needs to have an intake conducted by a J&DR Probation Officer. Once entered into the system, whether the child is 8, or 15, the parents are interviewed in the P.O.’s office and a picture of the family can emerge in a report that will be given to the J&DR Judge at the hearing. As I have written recently, the primary purpose of the court is always “what is in the best interest of the offending child?” Some parents do not want Juvenile Probation Officers nosing around in their family life. Such parents would like to hide any dysfunctions and deliver their 18 year-old to adulthood without ever submitting to a network of pro-active professionals, including Judges, who want to address Juvenile/family issues in order to give the child the very best opportunity for life as an adult.

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
1h

Time to get busy...

https://substack.com/@lbbork/p-201473429

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