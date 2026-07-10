In the great state of Minnesota, Democrats have once again proven they can’t run a lemonade stand without turning it into a taxpayer-funded disaster. The shiny new Minnesota Paid Leave program, rammed through by big-government liberals in 2023 has barely been alive for six months, and it’s already a catastrophic failure. According to reports, the program has paid out nearly double what workers and employers have contributed: a whopping $598 million in benefits handed out versus just $344 million collected through that mandatory new wage tax they call “premium payments.”🤦‍♂️

This isn’t a “glitch” or a “startup cost.” This is the inevitable death spiral of every entitlement scam the left dreams up: promise the moon, ignore basic math, then act shocked when the bills come due. Minnesota’s program is hemorrhaging cash faster than a drunken sailor on shore leave, and guess who’s left holding the bag? Hard-working families, small business owners, and every taxpayer in the state.

Let’s cut through the progressive spin. This wasn’t sold as welfare; it was pitched as “insurance.” Employers and employees fork over 0.88% of wages split somehow, but employers eat at least half whether they like it or not. Sounds reasonable on paper, right? Until reality hits like a freight train. In half a year, payouts nearly doubled inflows. That’s not insurance; that’s a Ponzi scheme with the state playing Bernie Madoff.

The timing excuses—“premiums are quarterly, benefits started sooner”—are laughable cop-outs. Any competent private insurer balances risk, sets reserves, and doesn’t launch by raiding the general fund or future obligations. Democrats knew this was coming. They seeded it with hundreds of millions from the surplus, but surpluses don’t last when you’re addicted to spending other people’s money. Now the fund is underwater, backlogs are piling up, and the premium rate will skyrocket, guaranteed. The law caps it, but they’ll just raise taxes, expand the “emergency” funding, or blame “greedy businesses” for the inevitable collapse.

This is textbook socialism: concentrate the costs on producers (businesses forced into this racket) and diffuse the benefits to voters who get “free” time off. Why work hard and save when the government will pay you to stay home? Why build a business in Minnesota when every employee becomes a potential liability dragging down your bottom line?

Republicans have warned about this for years. Mandated paid leave distorts labor markets, discourages hiring, and punishes the very people it claims to help. Small businesses already crushed by inflation, regulations, energy costs, and radical progressive policies now face higher effective labor costs. Many will freeze wages, cut hours, automate faster, or simply leave the state. Larger ones will pass costs to consumers. Everyone pays more.

Low-income workers? The ones Democrats pretend to champion get the short end. Higher premiums eat into their paychecks. Benefits replace only a portion of wages (capped at the state average), and job “protections” mean little if your employer downsizes or relocates. Meanwhile, fraud, abuse, and “medical” leaves for nebulous reasons will explode just like in every other blue-state experiment. Washington state’s program is already staring down massive deficits. Minnesota is sprinting down the same road.

This program rewards dependency. It tells young families that planning, marriage, savings, and personal responsibility are optional because Big Brother has their back—until the money runs out. Then what? More taxes on “the rich” (which always hits the middle class), benefit cuts, or waiting lists for your sick kid or new baby. The compassionate left leaves chaos and empty promises.

Enough. Minnesota Republicans, conservatives, and every freedom-loving citizen must demand immediate repeal. Let private markets, voluntary employer plans, and individual choice handle leave just like they did successfully for decades before Democrats decided every life event requires a government check.

Private insurance works because it has skin in the game: actuaries, competition, and the discipline of profit and loss. Government “insurance” operates on votes, headlines, and kicking the can. The result? $598 million out, $344 million in, and a backlog of desperate applicants wondering why their “free” benefits are delayed.

This is fiscal malpractice. It’s the same failed philosophy behind every bloated welfare program: expand government, punish success, infantilize citizens, and watch the economy stagnate. Minnesota’s Paid Leave isn’t helping families, it’s chaining them to a failing system while eroding the prosperity that lets families thrive in the first place.

Wake up, Minnesota. Reject this entitlement trap. Demand accountability. Cut the waste, lower the burdens on workers and job creators, and return to the principles of limited government, personal responsibility, and free enterprise that built this state. The alternative is a future of higher taxes, fewer jobs, and endless deficits, all so Democrats can brag about “supporting families” while bankrupting them.

No more. Repeal it now.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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