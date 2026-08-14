This November, voters face a constitutional amendment that would raise annual distributions from the state’s Permanent School Fund by shifting from a strict interest-and-dividends limit to a 4.5 percent payout of the fund’s three-year average market value. Supporters sell it as painless: more money for every school district and charter, “without raising taxes.” That slogan is technically accurate and thoroughly misleading.

The fund exists because earlier generations locked away land-sale proceeds and mineral royalties under a constitutional rule that the principal must remain “perpetual and inviolate.” Only the income it generates was to be spent. That restraint is why a $675 million fund in 2010 grew to roughly $2.3 billion by 2025 even while sending money to schools every year. The proposed change deliberately weakens that protection. By authorizing a higher percentage draw that includes capital gains, the amendment accelerates spending of the corpus itself. Modeling under average historical returns may show the fund still growing modestly, but higher withdrawals reduce the base available for compounding. In weaker markets the real purchasing power can erode faster than under the old rule. Future students inherit a thinner endowment. And with a thinner endowment, more taxes for the next generation.

The “no tax increase” claim papers over the real trade-off. Dollars pulled forward today are dollars no longer working for tomorrow’s classrooms. Opportunity cost is not imaginary simply because it does not appear on a property-tax statement. Minnesota already spends substantial sums per pupil; decades of real increases in education budgets have not produced positive results. An extra $20–$30 per student from this fund will not transform results, yet it permanently alters the intergenerational bargain that built the trust.

Constitutional amendments should be reserved for enduring principles, not for unlocking a larger annual check. The existing limit was deliberately conservative for a reason: to force discipline and protect the principal across decades of political pressure for more spending. Voters should reject the amendment. Keep the fund’s long-term integrity intact. If schools need more resources, the honest route is to debate taxes or reallocate existing budgets, or better yet, force schools to live within their budgets, not to quietly spend down an endowment that earlier Minnesotans set aside for every generation.

I already know how this is going to end. The people here for the most part are stupid. Just say the word, “education” and they’ll vote for it. And that endowment will be gone before you know it.

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