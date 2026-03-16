In the halls of the putridly Leftist Minnesota Senate, a familiar political script is unfolding. DFL lawmakers are pushing legislation that would ban commonly owned semiautomatic rifles, including those based on the AR-15 rifle platform. Supporters call it “common-sense gun safety.” That’s bullshit. It’s unconstitutional gun grabbing and a backdoor to gun registry. And that is not the government’s business to know if you have a gun or how many, what caliber, what style or how large or small your magazines are or what type of bullets you use. That’s nobody’s business but your own.

Let’s begin with a basic fact: the AR-15 is one of the most widely owned rifles in the United States. Millions of Americans own one for lawful purposes—target shooting, hunting, competitive shooting, and home defense. Under the protections of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, citizens have long exercised the right to keep and bear arms without government interference aimed at eliminating entire categories of commonly owned firearms.

Yet that is precisely what this asinine, un-American proposal attempts to do.

Republicans argue that the legislation is based more on symbolism than substance. The term “assault weapon” itself is a political invention—an umbrella label that often focuses on cosmetic features rather than how a firearm actually functions. A semiautomatic rifle fires one round per trigger pull, the same operating principle used by many ordinary hunting rifles that no one is proposing to ban.

Critics of the bill say the measure ignores a crucial reality: rifles of all types account for a relatively small share of gun-related homicides in the United States. Meanwhile, violent crime in many communities is driven by repeat offenders, illegal firearms trafficking, gang activity, and chronic failures in the criminal-justice system. All of which, here in Minnesota can be directly attributed to the DFL. None of those issues are solved by banning a rifle owned responsibly by millions of citizens.

What the legislation does accomplish is political theater. It allows lawmakers to claim action while shifting the burden onto people who have committed no crime. The farmer who keeps a rifle on his property, the competitive shooter at a local range, the homeowner who wants an effective means of defense—all could suddenly find themselves targeted by sweeping restrictions crafted hundreds of miles away in the Capitol.

This is why opponents believe the proposal also runs headlong into constitutional limits. In its 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court of the United States made clear that firearm regulations must align with the nation’s historical tradition of gun laws. Banning a firearm that is both commonly owned and widely used for lawful purposes raises serious questions under that standard.

More broadly, critics see a troubling trend: when policymakers fail to confront the complicated causes of crime—poverty, drug trafficking, broken families, and lenient prosecution—they reach for the easiest political target. In this case, that target is a rifle whose appearance makes it easy to demonize.

But constitutional rights are not supposed to be convenient. They exist precisely to protect citizens from government overreach, even when those rights are unpopular in certain political circles.

Minnesota lawmakers face a choice. They can pursue policies that focus on criminals and violent offenders, strengthening law enforcement and the justice system. Or they can continue down a path that treats lawful gun owners as the problem.

Here in Minnesota, common sense, constitutionality and facts don’t matter to DFL politicians, they will continue their unconstitutional, illegal, totalitarian gun grabbing legislation.

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