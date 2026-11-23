The DFL has spent years consolidating control over Minnesota’s institutions, and the latest target is the remaining space where parents, not bureaucrats still get the final word on their children’s bodies. Non-medical exemptions exist for a reason: people hold sincere religious, philosophical, or personal objections to certain medical interventions. Removing them is not “following the science.” It’s the state declaring that individual conscience is subordinate to the preferences of the totalitarian DFL party and its public-health apparatus.

This is the same political culture that treated dissent on COVID policy, school closures, and mandate regimes as moral failure rather than legitimate disagreement. Once the non-medical exemption is gone, the only remaining escape hatch is a medical one, issued of course, under the supervision of the same system that views parental hesitation itself as a problem to be managed. That’s totalitarianism: the steady elimination of exit options until compliance becomes the only choice.

Minnesota already ranks among the most heavily regulated, high-tax, socialist-governance states in the country. The DFL’s instinct is never to leave people alone when a preferred policy outcome is available. Vaccine policy is simply the latest domain in which that instinct expresses itself. Parents who object are cast as threats to the collective rather than free citizens exercising judgment about risk, benefit, and bodily autonomy for their own kids.

When the legislature moves to eliminate non-medical exemptions this session, it will confirm what many already see: in DFL-dominated Minnesota, the state’s claim on the child outranks the parent’s.

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