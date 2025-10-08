The Republican war on women! Remember that bullshit? Kinda funny when you rub the Democrats nose in it now. That party loves to project, doesn’t it?

More than a hundred school board members from across the state have told the political class exactly what parents have been shouting for years: follow Title IX and stop destroying girls’ sports.

The federal government just found that the Minnesota Department of Education and the State High School League violated federal law by allowing biological males to compete against girls and invade their locker rooms. That’s not “inclusion.” That’s discrimination — against the very people Title IX was written to protect. Let’s call it what it truthfully is, the Democrat war on women.

Instead of admitting the obvious, state officials are digging in. They’re putting ideology over fairness, politics over girls, and slogans over science. They’d rather risk millions in federal funding than admit that men are not women and that strength, speed, and anatomy still matter in sports.

Enough. Every parent knows this is wrong. Every athlete who’s worked her whole life for a spot on the podium knows it’s unfair. Yet the people in charge — from the governor’s office to the attorney general — would rather bend the law than accept reality. That’s mental illness.

These school board members deserve credit for saying what most Minnesotans already believe but are afraid to say out loud. Fairness is not hate. Biology is not bigotry. The madness ends when ordinary people stand up and tell the truth.

If state leaders won’t protect girls, then local leaders — and parents — will. Title IX was meant to create opportunities for women, not erase them. Minnesota’s school boards just reminded everyone of that simple, powerful truth.

