Edina and other Minnesota police departments that refuse to disclose the locations of their Flock cameras have chosen secrecy over accountability. By keeping these surveillance nodes off public maps, they treat the people they serve as subjects to be watched rather than citizens entitled to know where the watchers are posted. The Stasi operated the same way, unmarked locations, unlisted cameras, and the deliberate denial of knowledge so that ordinary people could never tell when they were being tracked. A free society does not permit its police to hide the tools of mass surveillance. Transparency is not a courtesy; it’s the minimum requirement that separates legitimate law enforcement from a secret police.

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