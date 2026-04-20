If you listen closely to officials in Minnesota, you might think the state economy is thriving, strong fundamentals, resilient communities, and a “bright future.” It’s a comforting narrative. It’s also increasingly detached from reality.

Because while we’re busy celebrating ourselves, the rest of the country is moving on without us.

According to the latest report from the Minnesota Chamber Foundation, Minnesota now ranks near the bottom nationally in job growth, labor force growth, and income growth. Not middle of the pack, near the bottom. In some categories, we’re scraping the floor. But don’t worry, we’re told everything is “fine.”

Of course it is.

After all, what could possibly go wrong in a state where DFL policymakers have spent years raising taxes, layering regulations, and signaling loudly that businesses and high earners might be better off somewhere else? Apparently, quite a bit.

Let’s start with the workforce. Minnesota isn’t just struggling to grow its labor force—it’s barely treading water. Young workers are leaving, retirees are growing in number, and new residents aren’t exactly flooding in. Meanwhile, states like Texas and Florida are adding people, jobs, and investment at a pace Minnesota hasn’t seen in years. But sure, let’s keep pretending this is just a coincidence.

Then there’s job growth or the lack there of. For a state that once prided itself on economic stability, Minnesota is now underperforming the national average. That’s not a blip. That’s a trend. Businesses expand where conditions are favorable, and increasingly, that doesn’t seem to be here.

Even the Twin Cities, long the economic engine of the state, has lost its shine. Companies are more cautious. Workers are more mobile. And the competitive edge that once set the region apart is looking a little dull.

Yet the official response remains remarkably consistent: stay the course.

Yes, stay the course. The one that’s delivering bottom-tier growth. Stay the course while other states rethink taxes, streamline regulations, and actively compete for talent and capital. Stay the course while Minnesota drifts further from leader to laggard.

At some point, the sarcasm writes itself.

The real danger isn’t the rankings. It’s what they represent: a steady erosion of competitiveness that, if continued to be ignored, becomes much harder to reverse, if not impossible.

If “staying the course” is the plan, which it appears to be under DFL leadership we should at least be honest about where that course is heading.

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