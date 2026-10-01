Kim Pleticha, director of public affairs for the Judicial Branch

In a recorded Judicial Council session she branded the popular public safety watchdog Crime Watch “a biased channel designed solely to be an echo chamber of negativity” and declared, “We are not OK with really anything they are posting.”

That’s institutional panic that the public is finally seeing the product: soft-on-crime judges, activist bench decisions, and revolving-door justice that leaves victims and taxpayers holding the bag.

Kim Pleticha, director of public affairs for the Judicial Branch doesn’t want the public record reported when Hennepin County and Minnesota judges hand out ridiculous sentences or, worse, erase jury verdicts. She would have preferred the Crime Watch crowd stay silent about Judge Sarah West’s decision to toss a jury’s unanimous guilty verdict in a $7.2 million Medicaid fraud case. A jury of ordinary citizens heard the evidence, deliberated, and convicted. West decided the people’s verdict was inconvenient and substituted her own really bad, activist judgment.

Courts in Hennepin County and across Minnesota have earned their reputation for corruption. They protect the system first, the public second. Soft sentences, dismissals of serious charges, and quiet overrides of jury findings are routine. Crime Watch documents the open court record and the results. Pleticha’s response is to smear the messenger as an “echo chamber of negativity” while the actual echo chamber of failure sits on the bench.

When a state court official’s priority is suppressing public scrutiny of soft judges and overturned verdicts rather than demanding accountability, the problem isn’t the watchdog. It’s the courts, and Kim Pleticha. Minnesota families deserve better than a judicial bureaucracy that treats transparency like a threat and public safety like an afterthought. When it does that, it proves itself corrupt.

Leave a comment