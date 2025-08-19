In 2023, Minnesota spent nearly $46,000 on welfare for every person in poverty. That number should make taxpayers sit up straight. It’s not only the second-highest in the nation—trailing only Massachusetts—but it’s also a flashing red light for a state budget that has increasingly prioritized welfare above everything else.

To put it bluntly: our state now spends almost one-third of its total budget on welfare programs. Roads crumble, classrooms grow crowded, crime rises—and yet the lion’s share of state spending flows into a welfare system that has become bloated, inefficient, and unsustainable.

Supporters of this system argue that Minnesota is simply “generous.” But generosity without accountability isn’t compassion—it’s recklessness. Spending $46,000 per person in poverty doesn’t mean those individuals are actually receiving that money. Much of it disappears into administrative overhead, bureaucracy, and duplication of programs. It’s government feeding itself rather than solving poverty.

Conservatives believe in a safety net. But a safety net should catch people when they fall—not become a hammock for permanent dependence. Instead of funneling billions into expanding welfare, Minnesota should pursue reforms that reward work, strengthen families, and reduce reliance on government.

That means work requirements for able-bodied adults on assistance. It means tightening eligibility so welfare reaches only the truly needy—elderly, disabled, or temporarily struggling—not those who can and should be working. It means encouraging private charities, faith-based groups, and local communities to step in, offering more efficient and accountable help than bureaucracy ever could.

If we continue down this path, Minnesota risks taxing itself into stagnation. The bill will only grow larger as our population ages and fewer workers carry more of the burden. Compassion is not measured in how much government spends, but in how many people it empowers to stand on their own.

Minnesota must change course. Let’s restore balance to our budget, protect the taxpayers who fund it, and reaffirm the principle that independence—not dependence—is the true American ideal.

