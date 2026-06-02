Both conventions are over and once again it doesn’t look good for Republicans. Thank goodness there is still the primary, and these people are only the endorsed, not chosen candidates.

Here are the endorsed candidates.

Governor: Amy Klobuchar (DFL), Kendall Qualls (R). Klobuchar would win easily, however current House Speaker Lisa Demuth could give Klobuchar a run for her money and be an upset win.

U.S. Senate: Peggy Flanagan (DFL), Adam Schwarze (R). Flanagan would win. Michelle Tafoya would beat Flanagan. I also think Tafoya could beat Angie Craig.

Attorney General: Keith Ellison (DFL), Ron Schutz (R)). Ellison likely wins but Schutz can win as well. Start now with the attack ads on Ellison’s vulnerabilities (fraud) hit him hard and often from now to the election.

Secretary of State: Steve Simon (DFL), Tad Jude (R). Simon would win fairly easily. Jude couldn’t beat one of the worst in Kelly Morrison who slaughtered him with 71% of the vote two years ago in the race for congress in the 3rd District.

State Auditor: Zack Filipovich (DFL), Nate George (R). Filipovich would likely win.

Just remember, these are not the candidates on the ballot, they’re only the party endorsed candidates. What really counts is the primary. Then we’ll know who will be on the ballot. And it’s up to us, the voters, to get the people in with the best chance of winning, not because of a purity test.

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