I’ll never forget the run ins I had with that fake conservative Little Mikey that started about 15 years ago when I was a contributing writer for the widely popular blog called Anti-Strib. I was known as “The Admiral” back in those days.

Brodkorb had a popular blog as well called Minnesota Democrats Exposed. I just checked, and MDE is now “Michael Brodkorb.” He dumped MDE and it redirects to his new site.

Long story short, the owner and Chief Editor of Anti-Strib who used the handle “Il Duce” wrote a truthful post that was shall we say, not politically correct. It pointed out some things that had to do with a protected class that has been handled with kid gloves for far too long. Say a truth about them, and you’re automatically a racist, etc… while the protected class gets a pass, and even when they do wrong, it’s not their fault, we (whitey) are the problem, and they are “justified.”

Mikey-boy caught wind of the post and promptly took to MDE to trash Anti-Strib, Il Duce, and pretty much all of its writers. I happened to be the first from Anti-Strib to see Brodkorb’s post. Of course I replied in a very adult manner, then I promptly got a hold of Il Duce, and he in turn got hold of the rest of the Anti-Strib writers and the feud was on! After all these years, it’s still on.

It was back then I realized Brodkorb was a phoney, a say anything establishment RINO. He’s worse than that now. He’s the Lisa Murkowski of the Minnesota GOP. He’s a Democrat pretending to be a Republican.

And the Minnesota GOP? Let’s just say, uniparty. They’re weak, they’re establishment, almost Boss Tweed-like. Oh there’s a couple of good ones, but not enough. It’s a pathetically weak party and not at all conservative.

I had to state my experience with Little Mikey Brodkorb before you read the meat and potatoes of the latest Brodkorb/MNGOP article from Action4Liberty. I urge you to read this article, then you’ll get some understanding of what we have to endure here in Minnesota.

