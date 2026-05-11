Minnesota House Republicans are escalating their investigation into connections between the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scandal and Ilhan Omar after DFL members of a state House committee voted to block a subpoena request targeting Omar’s records.

According to reports last week, state Rep. Kristin Robbins asked the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and Chairman James Comer to pursue federal subpoenas after Minnesota Democrats on the state fraud oversight committee rejected her effort at the state level.

The GOP request seeks communications involving Omar’s office, Feeding Our Future defendants, and individuals connected to the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which appeared in trial exhibits during federal prosecutions tied to the fraud case. Robbins also referenced communications involving Omar’s former staffer Guhaad Hashi Said, who pleaded guilty in a related fraud conspiracy case in 2025.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and has characterized accusations surrounding the matter as politically motivated. Typical Omar, pulls out the race and victim cards, same old recycled bullshit.

I still don’t understand how anyone could trust, and vote for the DFL. They’re not a political party, they’re a criminal enterprise.

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