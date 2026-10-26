The woke Minneapolis café that decided the highest form of resistance was to stop charging for eggs and toast so it wouldn’t “make money for the fascists” has announced it’s closing for good! After nearly sixteen years of creative accounting, virtue-signaling, and running a restaurant like a campus protest group, owner Dylan Alverson has admitted he exhausted every option short of actually running a business. The experiment in pure ideology over solvency is ending the only way these experiments ever end: with the lights going out and the “uncompromising values” finally meeting the uncompromising reality of rent, wages, and food costs.

What a glorious, predictable ending. They rebranded as Post Modern Times, erased the prices, declared ICE unwelcome, and handed out free meals as if donation jars and social-media applause could replace customers who actually pay. For a while the national press treated it like a noble social experiment. Neighbors noticed the other side of the experiment, more disorder, more problems outside the door while the free-food model slowly proved that “kindness over profit” is a fantastic slogan until the profit disappears and kindness can’t cover the electric bill. They tried walking it back, put prices back on the menu, limited the freebies, and still couldn’t make the numbers work without compromising the sacred principles. So now the principles get the last word: the place is shutting down. Good riddance.

There’s a special kind of comedy in watching people who treat basic commerce as collaboration with evil, discover that the market doesn’t care about their politics. Free meals for the cause sounded righteous in January. By October it just looked like a business that chose symbolism over sustainability and lost. The doors will close, the green façade will go dark, and another monument to performative protest will become just another empty building. Reality, as usual, has the last laugh, and it’s a good one!

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