The Democrat National Committee under Chairman Ken Martin🤡, formerly the State DFL Chairman from Minnesota has reached a new low: so short on cash that it’s asking vendors to delay invoices until after the midterms to paper over the mess. The DNC sits roughly $2 million in the red after borrowing $15 million (using its own headquarters as collateral🤣🤣👏👏), while the RNC holds $128.5 million and Trump-aligned efforts command hundreds of millions more.👍

Martin’s response? Growing isolation, paranoia about imaginary coups, and most memorably, hurling his phone at a junior aide’s desk in a fit of frustration, prompting an HR complaint. The same party that lectures endlessly about “toxic masculinity” now fields a chairman whose stress relief involves airborne electronics. 😆😆

That should conjure up memories, if you’re a student of history, of Adolf Hitler during the final year of the war. He did same things. well, birds of a feather, right?😁

The spending choices are equally inspired: $7.3 million to buy the remnants of Kamala Harris’s failed campaign list, plus $840,000 for territories that cannot flip a single congressional seat. Donors are understandably asking who would write big checks to a committee that hides bills, burns through assistants, and treats headquarters like a particularly chaotic episode of The Office.

The party that claims to know how to run everything is struggling to keep its own lights on! 😂😂😂 With 100 days to the midterms, the picture is clear: this is less a political operation than a clown show, complete with flying phones and creative accounting.

Way to go, Ken! Helluva job! 😆😆😆

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