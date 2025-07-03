A coach. Someone the kids trust. That trust has been broken by Kyle Anthony Pekula.

This guy is a real dirtbag pedophile who will hopefully get his once he’s in prison.

The new charges filed in Anoka County accuse 27-year-old Kyle Anthony Pekula of Isanti of “grooming” the victim, who is now an adult, starting when he was 11 or 12 years old. The victim came forward in June after seeing news coverage about Pekula, whom he met as a gymnastics student at Jam Hops in Ham Lake. Charging documents allege Pekula began with sexually suggestive comments and conversations with the victim and escalated to sexually assaulting the victim over the course of several years. The abuse occurred in several locations, including at the victim’s and Pekula’s homes. The victim turned over several sexual photos and videos that Pekula had sent him, primarily over Snapchat, a criminal complaint states.

So he’s a faggot, goes after little boys. Just sickening.

A guy like this really needs to get his in prison.

Stealing the innocence from children is a heinous crime that in a just world, would warrant a death sentence.

It gets worse.

At least two other criminal cases are pending against Pekula, who was fired from Jam Hop Gymnastics Studio after he was arrested in September for allegedly exposing his genitals to children and inviting them to attend his class. In another case, Pekula is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy several times in 2017.

Once locked up, he should never again see the light of day as a free man. If he does, he will reoffend. That’s not an opinion, it’s fact.

100% of these Level 3 male offenders according to a North Dakota study will reoffend within 10 years. 45% within three years. No drug therapy, group therapy, talk therapy, etc… will change that. It is their nature.

The way we normal men look at a beautiful woman, pedo’s like Pekula look at little boys the very same way, except we don’t expose ourselves or send dirty pictures electronically to those women, he does (to the boys). It’s nature as I said before. We’ll look at a beautiful woman and get all googly, he’ll get all googly looking at a little boys. Nature, for lack of a better term.

“Pedo Pekula” appeared in court yesterday and remains in custody at the Anoka County Jail on $50,000 bail with conditions or $250,000 bail without conditions.

Good. Bail should not be an option for this guy. Fortunately, he can’t raise bail at this point. Let’s hope it stays that way.

