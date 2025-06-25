Gawd damn she’s a piece of work.

I know it’s getting redundant reporting on District 3 Representative Kelly Morrison three days in a row, but if she’d just quit being a fucktard I wouldn’t have to. This is stuff you’re not going to get from the media, that’s why I’m doing it again for the third time this week. Hopefully, I won’t have to tomorrow.

House Resolution 516, Condemning the violent and unlawful riots in Los Angeles. That’s it in a nutshell and Morrison couldn’t bring herself to vote for that. Wow. That’s really special. You know what’s even more special than that? No Democrat voted for it. Not one.

That party has turned in to something else. I’m not going to rip on that party, it’s members, and its dumbass voters, I’m just going to keep showing you who and what they really are.

Twenty years ago, this would have been a unanimous Yes vote. That shows you how far off the ledge the Democrat Party has fallen, and it’s not going to move back to what it was, it’s only going further down the drain. Just look how far left they’ve lurched just since the Obama presidency, and most of us thought he was way, way left.

Getting back to Morrison and her “No” vote, how is this for optics?

But she voted No on condemning the violent Los Angeles riots.

Make it make sense.

New Democrat Coalition is taking steps to keep Americans safe and stop the violence?

Every one of them voted No on the Resolution!

Great optics!

