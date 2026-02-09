A recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found that Minnesotans favor local law enforcement helping federal immigration authorities by a 14-point margin.

Key result:

50% say local law enforcement should help ICE

36% say they should not

13% are unsure

The same polling also found that many Minnesotans disapprove of ICE’s tactics, yet still support cooperation in principle, especially for serious or violent offenders. Support for cooperation spans most demographic groups and regions in the state.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness