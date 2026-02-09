Most Minnesotans agree local law enforcement should help ICE
A recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll found that Minnesotans favor local law enforcement helping federal immigration authorities by a 14-point margin.
Key result:
50% say local law enforcement should help ICE
36% say they should not
13% are unsure
The same polling also found that many Minnesotans disapprove of ICE’s tactics, yet still support cooperation in principle, especially for serious or violent offenders. Support for cooperation spans most demographic groups and regions in the state.
