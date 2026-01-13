This is appalling. This is also the reason why we have a Second Amendment. You can’t count on the cops. But the other problem is the crooked and corrupt courts that will arrest and charge you for using the Second Amendment for protecting your own life and the life of another. Catch 22. Welcome to the Banana Republic of Minnesota, the shit stain on America’s underwear.

Nick Sortor didn’t get police protection in Minneapolis because Nick Sortor didn’t get police protection in Minneapolis because he wasn’t supposed to.

That’s the ugly truth no press release will say out loud.

While covering anti-ICE protests, Sortor was surrounded by a hostile mob, threatened, and had his vehicle attacked. He called for help. The help never came. Police were nearby. Law enforcement was active.

Some will say tarring an entire department isn’t fair or right. They are wrong. It is right. Those people swore an oath to protect and serve, they didn’t. Nobody had the courage to do the right thing and defy the unjust order to stand down and do nothing. Not one officer. Sorry Deputy Fife but the other problem”just following orders” excuse wasn’t accepted at Nuremberg 80 years ago. It doesn’t cut the mustard today either.

Minneapolis has trained its institutions to fear activists more than criminals. Officers know the rules: intervene against the mob and you risk your career; stand down and you’re “de-escalating.” So the mob gets space. Targets get abandoned.

That’s not policing. That’s surrender.

City officials haven’t denied what happened. They haven’t produced dispatch logs. They haven’t explained why a man under threat was left to escape on his own. Silence isn’t neutrality — it’s an admission that this is the policy now.

And make no mistake: Nick Sortor isn’t special. He’s just visible.

If a nationally known journalist can be left to a mob, every ordinary citizen should understand the message: your safety depends on whether you’re politically acceptable. Wrong opinions? Wrong place? Wrong day? Good luck.

This is what “progressive governance” looks like in practice — law enforcement that enforces politics, not laws; restraint for rioters, indifference for victims; order sacrificed to ideology.

Nick Sortor lived because he ran, not because the city did its job.

A city where the mob knows it won’t be stopped — and the rest of us know no one is coming, and you can’t count on the cops.

