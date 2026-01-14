The Minneapolis police union’s claim that officer morale is at an “all-time low” underscores the ongoing strain facing the Minneapolis Police Department. According to the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, severe understaffing, heavy workloads, and political pressure have left many officers burned out and frustrated.

MPD operates with significantly fewer officers than it did before 2020, about 40% fewer forcing remaining personnel to work longer hours, rely on overtime, and sometimes lose scheduled time off.

City officials acknowledge these challenges but stop short of agreeing that morale has reached historic lows. They point to recruitment efforts, retention incentives, and reform initiatives as long-term solutions. Still, the union says constant scrutiny and uncertainty about policing’s future in Minneapolis continue to weigh heavily on officers along with a hostile city government.

