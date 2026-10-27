Minnesota State University, Mankato has decided that $70,000 of student fees should be funneled into gender and sexuality programs. That money doesn’t buy laboratories, software licenses, industry certifications, or any skill that an employer will ever ask about. It buys ideology. It buys workshops, speakers, centers, and administrative bullshit whose explicit purpose is to reshape how students talk, think, and police one another about sex, identity, and “inclusion.” That’s social engineering, not education.

Real education transmits knowledge and trains competence. Engineering, nursing, accounting, computer science, and the hard sciences produce graduates who can design systems, treat patients, balance books, or write code. Those skills compound. They raise lifetime earnings and expand options. Gender-and-sexuality programming does the opposite. It indoctrinates students to treat wrong, 100% false political claims as settled moral truth, to treat disagreement as harm, and to invest scarce time in woke identity play acting instead of measurable ability. The labor market doesn’t care how fluently you can recite the latest preferred terminology, that really isn’t terminology at all. It cares whether you can deliver results. Graduates steeped in this bullshit leave with less of the latter and more of the former.

Student fees aren’t free money. They’re extracted from the same students who already face rising tuition, living costs, and debt. Diverting tens of thousands of those dollars into ideological brainwashing is a zero-sum transfer: every dollar spent on woke identity seminars is a dollar not spent on tutoring, career services, lab equipment, or scholarships that actually improve outcomes. The administrators and asshole activists who push this bullshit don’t bear the cost; the students do. And the students who most need practical skills, first-generation, working-class, STEM-oriented, are the ones whose fees are being harvested to subsidize a wrong view that treats competence as secondary to correct feelings.

This is institutional capture. Universities once claimed to be places where ideas competed. Now large portions of the very wrong and woke administrative apparatus treat certain conclusions about gender and sexuality as non-negotiable dogma and allocate mandatory student money to enforce them. In simple terms it’s indoctrination. The result is thinner tolerance for dissent and a generation trained to confuse moral signaling with intellectual achievement. Employers notice. Graduates who spent their college years mastering the language of grievance and identity discover, too late, that the private sector rewards output, not orthodoxy.

Seventy thousand dollars is a small line item in a university budget. The principle isn’t. When a public institution forces students to bankroll programs whose primary product is political conformity rather than human capital, it has abandoned education for social engineering. Students who want actual opportunity should demand the money be returned to instruction, advising, and skills that still matter after graduation. Everything else is woke bullshit paid for by the people who can least afford it.

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