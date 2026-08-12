Film director Chris Burgard joined Liz Collin on her podcast. Burgard is the director of the new documentary "Remember the Alamo - Don't Sharia My Texas" that looks at how Sharia law and mass Muslim immigration represent a battle for the soul of Texas.



“We know that they are targeting Texas because they absolutely believe that if they take down Texas, they can take down the whole United States and once the United States is gone, they've got Western civilization,” Burgard said.



He also spoke about the parallels to Minnesota, which is home to the largest Somali population in the country.



“This is fundamentally transforming the United States of America,” he said of what’s happening in Minnesota.

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