A Minneapolis police officer who worked on the streets for decades spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast.

Due to anti-law enforcement hostility and retaliation, he asked to remain anonymous, so Alpha News will call him “Sam.” But he spoke candidly about a wide range of topics, including the shocking problems with police staffing, Somali fraud, cars that have been stolen more than a few times, and more.

But Sam says, it was the politics of city hall—preventing cooperation with federal law enforcement and compromising public safety during Operation Metro Surge—that was the final straw for him.

“It got to the point where all these years we’ve worked well with outside agencies and all of sudden we’re being told not to because of a political narrative,” he said.

Sam believes that if ICE and other federal agencies had help from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti would not have happened.

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