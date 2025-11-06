Last week I opened an account with Bluesky so I could provide a small fraction of balance on the hard left social media platform. Just call me Eddie Haskell🤣 because that was some sweet sounding, adult-like bullshit! My whole purpose was to get on Bluesky, post conservative material and harass all those dumbass leftists on that heavily censored platform of woke losers. It didn’t exactly work out for me.

I believe I was suspended faster than anybody has been suspended in the short history of social media!👍 I never even got one post written, let alone published before I was already suspended!😁

I never recieved an email telling me what I was suspended for, checked both my inbox and junk mail, not a word. I even appealed, still no word.

It had to have been what I used for a profile picture because I was humming along setting up the account until I published it, then I was promptly kicked out of my account.

This would have been my profile picture, and this is what I believe got me booted from the platform.

So I can’t figure out what’s offensive about it. There’s no graphic sexual content, no graphic violence, nothing racist or in plain bad taste. I mean, we all know what this is, but technically it doesn’t violate any community standards that I know of.

That’s the thing about these Karen leftists, they can dish it out, but can’t take it. They’re like the little kid down the block who shoots his mouth off, then runs home and hides behind his mommy and daddy looking at you with a cocky smirk that you would give anything to smack off his face. That’s what the left is.

That’s okay though, I mean Bluesky? Come on, who cares? Now I know how filtered and censored it is, and it’s really bad, worse than the old Twitter, and much worse than Facebook ever was. Good to know.👍

