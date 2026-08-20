Mike Lindell, the pillow peddler who treats election results like a defective mattress you can just keep flipping until it somehow supports your weight, has announced he will personally bankroll a statewide hand recount of the Minnesota GOP primary he lost by a cool eleven points, roughly 45,000 votes.

Yes. The man whose signature product is supposed to give you a good night’s sleep is now staying up late to pay for the privilege of re-counting the same ballots that already told him, loudly and repeatedly, that Minnesota Republicans preferred Lisa Demuth. The margin was so large the state wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole; automatic recounts are for close races, not for “I was projected to win and then reality happened.” So Lindell is writing the check himself. Call it the world’s most expensive participation trophy.

He frames this as a heroic exercise of “one of the few good election laws Minnesota does have.” Translation: the law that lets a distant second-place finisher spend his own money to confirm he still lost. He’s also discovered “irregularities,” vote totals that moved backward, synchronized numbers, counties reporting more votes than cast, the usual buffet of anomalies that somehow never manage to flip the result when actual humans count the paper. And even if the recount fails to crown him governor (spoiler: it will), he assures us it’s really about destroying voting machines, because 132 countries have already banned them and America is “the worst in the world.” Nothing says electoral integrity like a guy who lost by double digits declaring the system broken because it failed to elect him.

This is peak Lindell: the perpetual underdog who keeps finding new ways to lose more money proving he was right all along. First the 2020 conspiracy industrial complex, then the defamation bills, now an $825,000 vanity project to hand-count ballots in a primary he already got crushed in. Somewhere, a MyPillow warehouse is weeping.

At this rate, the only thing getting recounted is how many times Mike Lindell can be told no before he decides the entire concept of arithmetic is a deep-state plot.

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