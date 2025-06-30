Leave it to Minnesota to slowly sink boating fun with the added weight of new regulations.

I’m thinking this came to be about three or four years ago, I don’t remember offhand all the details, but I think it was dad letting the kid drive the boat and there was a fatal accident. A freak accident that may only happen once in a generation but the knee jerk Democrats don’t need much to invent unnecessary, protect ourselves from ourselves nanny laws. Most of those legislators have never been on a boat, but they’re Democrats and lawmakers, so naturally they know best with all there wordly experience operating a watercraft.

This is just phase one, effective tomorrow (July 1, 2025).

So I guess if you’re under 12 you can’t even operate a 12’ fishing boat with a three horse Johnson in front of your own house so your parents can keep an eye on you. That’s pathetic.

That’s what I was doing at 11 years old, even younger than that, not on some little inland puddle of a lake, it was Lake Superior in front of our summer home on Madeline Island. First it was a 3 horse Johnson, then it was a 7.5 horse Mercury, and I’d go from our house to the marina, which was quite aways away. Yes, I wore a lifejacket, all hell would break loose and I’d be grounded if I didn’t.

Remember, early in this post I wrote that this is just phase one. It gets worse, much worse. Phase two will begin next year, and we will discuss it then.

I think a lot of this nonsense has to do with money. This god-awful state just can’t get enough of it. It’s called government greed, led by the party of greed, the DFL.

Think about it. They’ll probably charge you to take their funny little test, and they will charge you for a “Boaters Drivers License”🤣

What a joke.

