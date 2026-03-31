Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2h

Not only this lady, but most, if not all the DFL Office holders in Hennepin County and Minnesota.

I am so glad my career took me out of the place where I trained 50 years ago.

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