The firestorm surrounding Marion Greene and her comments about defunding the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office isn’t just a political squabble—it’s a flashing red warning sign of how far off the rails public safety leadership has drifted in places like the crime infested Hennepin County.

Suggesting that a sheriff’s office shouldn’t be funded to provide public safety is not a “budget concern.” It’s not a “misstatement.” It’s an indictment of a governing philosophy that has lost touch with reality—and worse, one that gambles with the safety of law-abiding citizens.

The swift rebuke from the Fraternal Order of Police was positively justified. For years, law enforcement has been forced to sit quietly while elected officials flirt with anti-police rhetoric, slash budgets, and then act surprised when crime spikes and response times lag. This time, the good guys pushed back and they should keep pushing.

The sheriff’s department is not optional. This isn’t some discretionary line item like a beautification project or a pilot program like universal basic income. The sheriff’s office is a constitutional pillar of public safety. It runs the jail. It secures the courts. It backs up local departments when things go sideways—which, in Minneapolis, it increasingly does.

To pretend otherwise is either ignorance or ideology. Neither is excusable or acceptable.

And let’s talk about the “budget overrun” excuse. Government overspending is a legitimate concern—Republicans have been sounding that alarm for decades. But there’s a glaring inconsistency here. When it comes to bloated bureaucracies, pet socialist programs, or layers of bureaucratic overhead, many of these same officials suddenly find endless flexibility. Yet when law enforcement needs resources, personnel, equipment, overtime for real-world crises—that’s where the red pen comes out.

That’s not fiscal responsibility. That’s selective austerity driven by leftist politics.

Even more disturbing is the broader message this bullshit sends. When a top county official publicly questions whether the sheriff should even be in the public safety business, it doesn’t just spark headlines, it erodes confidence. It tells deputies, already stretched thin, that their work is undervalued. It signals to criminals that leadership is divided. And it leaves ordinary residents wondering whether the people in charge are more focused on ideological experiments than keeping neighborhoods safe. I think we all know the answer to that when it comes to DFL politicians.

Predictably, the walk-back came. Assurances of “support,” references to past budget increases, attempts to soften the language. But once the curtain is pulled back, it’s hard to ignore what’s behind it. Words matter, especially when they reveal a mindset that views law enforcement not as essential, but as expendable.

This time the backlash wasn’t limited to one union or one political faction. Dozens of police chiefs, mayors, and public safety officials spoke up along with the National FOP. That kind of unified response underscores just how out of step these comments were.

Public safety is the first duty of government. Not the second. Not one of many competing priorities. The first. Without it, everything else—economic growth, education, community development collapses.

When the people in charge start questioning whether law enforcement should even exist in its most basic form, it’s time to vote them out.

Marion Greene is up for reelection in November.

She needs to leave.

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