Greetings!

Tuesday was kind of a mess. I’m on T-Mobile home internet and it’s also my phone provider. Tuesday the network went down, it affected three towers that provide service in the Lake Minnetonka area and thus, I lost internet and phone service for roughly 14 hours. It was close to 11:00 PM last night when service was restored so that’s why some posts did not publish yesterday, I couldn’t get online to write them let alone post them.

Because of that outage it set everything back, with that in mind regular publishing will resume this afternoon with the 1:00 PM Central Time post. See you then.

Share Minnesota Madness