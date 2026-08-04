My home internet provider, along with my telephone provider is T-Mobile. It’s always been good, reliable service for me. Never had an issue, and then yesterday rolled around. It was a whopper. About 10:30 AM CDT it went down. No internet both at home and on the phones. It didn’t come back on fully until roughly 11:15 last night. Good thing I had scheduled posts or there would have been nothing published for most of the day.

I don’t think it was anything with T-Mobile. I strongly suspect a cyber attack, likely by the Chinese. Guess we’ll find out for sure soon enough.

So far it looks good today, you can expect a full compliment of fresh posts.