Here we go again under Gov. Tim Walz “leadership”🤣

This time it falls under the Dept. of Human Services Division of “Housing Stabilization Services” which is in reality, welfare housing. In other words, what this garbage is, is simply you and I paying somebody else’s rent and utilities. That’s not fair, why should I be forced to pay for somebody else’s housing? I pay for my own, they can too. Forcing someone to pay for somebody else’s life is unjust.

To top it off, we have a contracted organization that just fleeced us for 250 million dollars with no oversight by the failed Walz administration. It’s not like we don’t have enough fraud under this absolute laughingstock DFL-Walz “leadership.”

Add the new 250 million dollars fraud in to the mix, and we’re up to 861 plus million dollars under Walz watchful eye.😆

Walz has a big and deep war chest and he’s continuing to raise money. He’s hinted very strongly about running for a third term.

Have you had enough of this bum, Minnesota?

