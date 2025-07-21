Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
Jul 21

DNI Gabbard is to be commended for the courage to buck the Deep State and produce the documents, and to state that more are being reviewed, which will be referred to DOJ. There will be a delay, as all investigations take time, and the creation of criminal charging documents must be carefully done. It's a start, and I'm sure I'm not the only one who is anticipating the decapitation of the progressive communist plot against the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture