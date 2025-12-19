A new Alpha News/RMG Research poll of 800 registered Minnesota voters (conducted Dec. 10–16, 2025) finds 57% disapprove (somewhat or strongly) of Gov. Tim Walz’s job performance. 42% approve of his performance. The poll margin of error is about ±3.5 points.

In the same poll 50% say Minnesota is headed in the wrong direction, with just 33% saying it’s headed right. It should also be noted that the 33% are retarded. 40% would vote for Walz in next year’s gubernatorial election vs. 46% for a Republican opponent; 14% are undecided. That 40% are dumbass schmucks.

A plurality of voters (27%) say fraud and corruption is the biggest issue facing Minnesota, ahead of the economy, taxes/cost of living, and government leadership.

57% view fraud in state government as “very serious,” with another 27% saying it’s “somewhat serious.” 56% say fraud will be very important in deciding their vote for governor. On trust to fight fraud, 48% trust the Republican Party while 38% trust Walz.

Think about that last sentence. 38% trust Walz to fight fraud. Walz. The man who ushered in the era of incompetence, fraud and corruption the likes of which not only Minnesota, but the rest of the country has ever seen. The man who allowed over a billion dollars of taxpayer money to disappear with the potential of another 9 billion dollars and some of these dumb fuckers trust Walz to fight fraud? I told you a lot of people here are stupid, but man, oh man, this is whole new kind of stupid. Jaw dropping stupid.

Federal prosecutors say fraud in state-run programs (especially Medicaid-related spending) could exceed $9 billion, and criminal charges are being unveiled. House Oversight Chairman James Comer has warned that fraud seen in Minnesota may be more widespread than initially believed. National figures (such as Education Secretary Linda McMahon) are calling for Walz to resign over the fraud scandals.

Independent polling (e.g., SurveyUSA) also reflects strong concern about fraud and Walz’s handling of it. A recent SurveyUSA poll found about 69% say Walz “needs to do more” on fraud, with only 14% saying he’s done enough.

The Alpha News/RMG Research poll suggests Gov. Walz’s approval has dipped significantly, driven in large part by voter concern over fraud and corruption issues in Minnesota state government. These concerns are influencing not just general job performance ratings but potential voting preferences in the upcoming election cycle. Let’s hope so. And let’s send Kristin Robbins to the governor’s mansion.

