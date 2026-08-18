This morning Governor Tim Walz once again chose radical environmental ideology over Minnesota jobs, energy security, and common sense.

With a stroke of the pen, Walz halted new state mining permits and leases in the Rainy River Headwaters Watershed, effectively shutting the door on critical copper and nickel development just months after Congress restored America’s ability to responsibly access these resources. This is economic sabotage dressed up as virtue.

Minnesota’s Iron Range communities have waited years for the opportunity to extract the very minerals our country needs for national defense, electric vehicles, batteries, and manufacturing, minerals currently dominated by China and other foreign adversaries. Walz just told those workers their livelihoods are secondary to the talking points of environmental zealots and his own political base.

This executive overreach comes after Congress, reflecting the will of the American people, lifted a 20-year federal ban. Walz’s response? Ignore democratic process, freeze permitting, refuse to participate in federal reviews, and demand a permanent state ban. Classic: when voters and Congress move one way, left-wing, anti-American governors like Walz invent new roadblocks.

And you wonder why Minnesota is bleeding jobs and business? You wonder why Minnesota has become known for its hostile business climate?

The Boundary Waters can and must be protected through rigorous science-based regulation, not by permanently locking up vast mineral deposits that could power Minnesota’s economy for decades. Responsible underground mining is not the same as strip-mining a wilderness. The worst and most hated governor in Minnesota knows this, that’s why it’s so important to elect Lisa Demuth in November, because you know Klobuchar will keep the ban in place.

Minnesota deserves a governor who fights for high-paying mining jobs, energy independence, and American-made critical minerals, not one who kneecaps them on his way out the door, while showing loyalty to China by purposefully keeping us dependent on their critical minerals.

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