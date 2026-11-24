Woodbury voters deserve leaders who respect the law, not those still serving felony sentences. Former DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell narrowly won a city council seat in November after her 2025 conviction for burglarizing her stepmother’s home. She remains on supervised probation until 2030.

Take note of this, and read it again; She remains on supervised probation until 2030.

Four residents, have filed an election contest arguing Minnesota law bars felons from holding office until their sentences are fully discharged. The 2023 “Restore the Vote” law restored voting rights for those no longer incarcerated, but it did not restore the right to hold public office. Statutes and longstanding guidance from the Department of Corrections draw a clear distinction.

Public office demands higher standards. A council member still under criminal supervision should not help set local policy. This challenge simply asks the court to enforce the law as written. Minnesota communities thrive when their leaders are fully accountable, not when progressive reforms blur the line between endless second chances and public trust.

The law is pretty clear cut in this case, however…. This is deep blue, corrupt Minnesota, and I am expecting some liberal activist parading around as a judge, to twist the law, make another exception, and do whatever is necessary to seat Nicole Mitchell. Now, that may not happen, but my faith in the corrupt, deep blue judiciary in Minnesota is nonexistent.

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