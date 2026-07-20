Nine people were injured in a shooting outside the Reign Event Center in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of the event center. Officers arrived within about one minute of receiving the first 911 call and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said nine people were transported to area hospitals. Two adult men sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, while the remaining seven victims suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe an altercation among a large crowd outside the venue preceded the shooting. Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the gunfire and whether more than one shooter was involved.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Firearm Assault Shoot Team is leading the investigation. As of Sunday, no arrests had been announced, and no suspect information had been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Minneapolis Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

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