In an era where political correctness too often silences honest discourse on crime, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher stands as a principled law enforcement leader willing to confront uncomfortable realities. His recent public comments highlighting the surge in Somali-East African gang violence in the Twin Cities metro area were not acts of bias or scapegoating, but a necessary call to action grounded in facts, data, and a deep commitment to protecting all residents—regardless of background. A detailed document released by his office, chronicling an extensive list of violent crimes, underscores the urgency of his message and affirms why experienced sheriffs like Fletcher are vital to effective policing.

Sheriff Fletcher, with decades of law enforcement experience dating back to his start with the St. Paul Police Department in 1977 and multiple terms as Ramsey County Sheriff, has long prioritized community safety through proactive measures. His career includes innovations in gang intervention, youth programs, and counterterrorism efforts. Far from indicting an entire community, Fletcher has repeatedly emphasized that the problem stems from a small subset, roughly 300 members across about a dozen Somali gangs out of a much larger Somali-Minnesotan population. His office’s data links these groups to 14 murders and over 100 shootings in recent years, often driven by feuds over status and “disrespect” rather than traditional narcotics trade.

The nine-page “East African Violence Timeline” compiled by his investigators provides sobering documentation: incidents ranging from homicides and drive-by shootings to armed robberies, assaults, and weapons violations, spanning from May 2023 through recent weekends. These events have disrupted neighborhoods, endangered bystanders at public gatherings like graduations and shopping centers, and claimed lives, including those of Somali individuals trying to escape gang life. Fletcher’s decision to go public followed a particularly violent July 4 weekend, where his team intervened at events like one at Juice Time in Arden Hills, only for related shootings to erupt shortly after. Denial, he argues, only delays solutions and harms the very communities affected most.

The woke have rushed to label Fletcher’s statements as divisive or stereotypical. Some community leaders expressed dismay, suggesting his words “villainize” youth or risk backlash. Yet this reaction misses the point: ignoring documented patterns of violence does not foster integration or opportunity—it perpetuates cycles of trauma, victimization, and failed policy. Fletcher has engaged directly with Somali parents and community members, many of whom were unaware their children were involved in gangs. He has called for collaborative meetings and targeted interventions, not broad-brush condemnation. True leadership means refusing to “pretend we don’t have a problem,” as Fletcher put it, especially when law enforcement data paints a clear picture of escalating gang activity.

Fletcher’s approach embodies core law enforcement principles: identify the threat, allocate resources intelligently, and partner with willing community elements for prevention. Fletcher’s transparency empowers residents with information, deters criminals through awareness, and pressures officials to address root causes like family breakdown, truancy, and inadequate enforcement of existing laws.

Sheriffs like Bob Fletcher represent a bulwark against rising disorder. They answer to local citizens rather than distant bureaucracies or woke ideological pressures. His willingness to release the timeline despite anticipated pushback demonstrates integrity and accountability. In contrast, silence or deflection from leaders like in Minneapolis, or basically, the DFL erodes trust in institutions and leaves streets less safe for everyone, including law-abiding immigrants seeking the American Dream.

Public safety is not a partisan issue, it is a fundamental right. Minnesotans owe it to victims, families, and future generations to back leaders who prioritize facts over feelings and protection over political expediency. Sheriff Bob Fletcher is doing exactly that.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Here’s a sample screenshot from the document released by Sheriff Fletcher.

To read the full document, click this link.

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