Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Seeing Through the Keyhole's avatar
Seeing Through the Keyhole
6d

Yes. It’s time to stop pussy-footing with these monsters: this Somali is an advocate of mass murder, and our system of justice is inadequate to deal with them.

This isn’t a state matter. It’s now — or should be — federal. Mass murder can’t be tolerated.

Anyone in Minnesota who advocates for this mass murderer should be charged as an accessory to mass murder.

Bring back hanging.

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Laurie K's avatar
Laurie K
5d

What is blinding people from deporting Islamic evil people? It's clear these people hate us!!

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