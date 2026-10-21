Niman Ahmed, another Somali, muslim terrorist has been charged after threatening to bomb the Mall of America and Minneapolis schools. This isn’t a prank, not a “troubled youth,” not a cry for help. It’s an announcement of intent to slaughter children, shoppers, and families in one of the most crowded public spaces in America and in the places where kids are supposed to be safest. The charge is not an invitation to therapy or a soft landing. It’s the moment the system either proves it values innocent life or admits it doesn’t. Period.

Bail is a joke when the accused has already signaled he is willing to turn a mall into a charnel house and classrooms into graves. Release him and you gamble with every parent who drops a child at school and every family that walks into the Mall of America. The only rational answer is permanent pretrial detention. No house arrest. No electronic monitoring. No “community supervision.” None of that bullshit. Lock the cell and lose the key until trial. Anything less is institutional criminal malpractice.

And when the trial is over, the sentence must match the crime contemplated. Plotting mass murder of civilians, especially children is not a garden-variety felony. It’s an act of war against the public. The death penalty exists for precisely this category of evil: those who plan the deliberate, large-scale killing of the innocent for ideology, grievance, or pure malice. Life in prison isn’t anything close to resembling justice; it is subsidized existence for a man who wanted to end dozens of other lives. Execution is the only proportionate response. It removes the threat permanently, affirms that society will not absorb the cost of his survival, and sends an unambiguous message to the next would-be bomber: the price is your life, not three hot’s and a cot.

Mercy does not belong here. The people who would have been shredded by those bombs are the ones who deserve protection and finality. The system’s job is not to rehabilitate the would-be mass killer; it’s to make sure he never gets another chance. No bail. Death penalty. Anything softer is a betrayal of the living.

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