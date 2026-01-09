What Minnesota is witnessing is not a constitutional crisis. It is a temper tantrum by state officials who were reminded—forcefully and correctly—that they are not in charge.

Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and BCA leadership have spent years cultivating an adversarial posture toward federal immigration enforcement. Now, when an ICE operation ends in a fatal shooting, they feign shock that the federal government refuses to hand them the reins of the investigation.

Let’s dispense with the fiction immediately: Minnesota has no legal entitlement to oversee, co-lead, or “participate meaningfully” in a federal use-of-force investigation. None. Zero. Federal agents acting under federal authority answer to federal investigators. The FBI does not require permission from a governor whose administration has repeatedly undermined ICE’s mission and legitimacy.

Yet Walz stepped before cameras as if personally affronted, framing the FBI’s decision as some sort of betrayal of Minnesotans. This is classic Walz governance: emotive rhetoric, moral posturing, and a careful avoidance of legal reality. He knows better. He simply prefers outrage to honesty.

Keith Ellison’s response was even more brazen. Labeling the federal decision improper or suspicious is rich coming from an attorney general who has openly aligned himself with movements and policies hostile to federal law enforcement. Ellison is not a neutral arbiter here; he is a partisan actor with a documented ideological stake in the outcome. When Ellison demands “independent oversight,” what he really means is oversight he controls.

And then there is the BCA, whose leadership🤡 acted less like a professional investigative agency and more like a spurned lover issuing a press release out of wounded pride. The suggestion that the BCA was “forced to withdraw” is disingenuous. The BCA was sidelined because it cannot investigate what it cannot lawfully access, and federal authorities were under no obligation to grant that access. Calling this exclusion unfair is like complaining you weren’t invited into someone else’s house after publicly declaring your hostility to its occupants.

The most galling claim is that federal control somehow undermines public trust. On the contrary, allowing Minnesota officials—who have already prejudged the agency involved—to embed themselves in the investigation would be the true scandal. Trust is not built by stacking an inquiry with critics who have spent years attacking ICE as an institution.

Walz, Ellison, and their allies are not defenders of accountability. They are political opportunists exploiting a tragedy to reinforce their preferred narrative.

This episode exposes a deeper rot in Minnesota’s political culture—a belief that federal authority is acceptable only when it aligns with progressive preferences. When it doesn’t, it must be delegitimized, publicly shamed, or accused of secrecy.

The FBI did not “freeze out” Minnesota. Minnesota’s leadership made itself unfit to participate by turning an active investigation into a press strategy. The federal government chose law over loudness, jurisdiction over jawboning, and professionalism over politics.

Walz, Ellison, and BCA leadership are angry not because justice is threatened—but because they are spectators instead of directors. And for once, the system worked exactly as designed, without regard for their outrage.

