A series of demonstrations known as the “No Kings” protests erupted across major U.S. cities. Framed as a nationwide expression of opposition to what participants describe as Donald Trump’s “authoritarian ambitions,” the protests gathered hundreds under banners declaring “No Kings, No Dictators, No Trump.” While the movement appeared to draw a broad coalition of progressive, labor, and civil-rights groups, media reports quickly revealed the participation of several socialist and communist organizations — some with long records of sympathy toward authoritarian regimes. This revelation ignited debate over the ideological coherence and moral integrity of the anti-Trump movement itself.

Organizations like the Communist Party USA, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Socialist Equality Party loudly denounce Trump as a tyrant while having praised regimes such as Cuba’s one-party state or North Korea’s totalitarian dynasty. It’s difficult to take seriously a movement shouting “No Kings!” when some of its most vocal supporters openly admire governments that crush dissent, silence journalists, and imprison political opponents.

By aligning with groups that excuse or romanticize authoritarian socialism, the “No Kings” coalition undermines its own moral standing.

