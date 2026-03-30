“We will never leave the side of our Somali Minnesotans. Here’s our pledge to you, our Somali Minnesotans: Your great-grandchildren will still be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”

There he goes again claiming to speak for all Minnesotans, but he doesn’t. I don’t think he even speaks for the majority of us. Those people are not Minnesotans, and we want them gone. They’ve been a pain in the ass since they got here, and they’re getting more and more bold and demanding as their population increases. They breed like rabbits and raise their little monkey’s on the taxpayers dime, and they have an end game with a bad result for the rest of us.

But Walz. What a puke. A petty little man with a big mouth that needs closing. A hate-filled troll, well that’s all Democrats it seems, and that daffy turn-the-page wife of his and that dumbfuck daughter leave a lot to be desired. Small wonder why they don’t have any friends.

Yeah, I’m leaving his son Gus alone because it’s cruel to pick on retards.🤪

So the fairy boy governor was one of the keynote speakers at the No Kings rally, huh? They really went ahead with him. The guy who quietly cheered for the rioters in 2020, the guy whose wife said she loved that burning smell from Minneapolis while it was torched by the rioters, and whose kid provided intel to the rioters regarding law enforcement and National Guard movement. That’s just great.

The guy who closed businesses, decided which ones could stay open and which could not, then arrested business owners. The guy who mandated everyone wear masks or else. The guy closed churches and ordered arrests. The guy who ordered everyone to take a shot and have a vax ID to enter businesses, the guy who shut down Thanksgiving and ordered arrests of those with too many cars in their driveways during said Thanksgiving. He even set up a snitch line to report your neighbors who didn’t follow his orders.

And somehow he’s qualified to be a keynote speaker at a No Kings rally?

Liberals. Bunch of dumbfuckers.

Let’s not forget the stolen valor he’s never been held accountable for. It is a crime.

And who could forget this?🤣🤣🤣

The AP made sure that everyone knew it was a false rumor. Twin Cities media never reported it, but that’s what happens in this state to their beloved DFL, they just don’t report things like this, or they provide cover.

Problem is, it’s true, and it did happen.

If Uncle Timmy shows up at the farm, better make sure the animals are out of sight, particularly the horses.

Seabuscuit huh?

Well that got me thinking about Canterbury Park.

You know, I’ll just bet that’s one of Timmy’s hangouts, you know, just to watch the races.

Well I think I’m done with this post. And in closing I would like to quote our stallion of a governor by saying, Be neigh-borly🐴 to all our undocumented Minnesotans!

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