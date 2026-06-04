Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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Once again Minnesota proves no one is too smart to be stupid and corrupt. Irene Kao is the District Attorney, and she just failed to file charges against people who infringed on the 1st Amendment rights of a whole congregation. I'm not a lawyer, and didn't stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but I can read. Minnesota law contains the following under which these dirtbags could have been charged:

Coercion — Minn. Stat. § 609.27 - when someone makes certain threats and thereby causes another person, against that person’s will, to do an act or forbear doing a lawful act. That could fit a threat used to stop someone from speaking, attending a meeting, worshiping, protesting, publishing, or petitioning.

2. Disorderly conduct — Minn. Stat. § 609.72 - disturbing a lawful assembly or meeting.

3. Physical interference with religious worship — It is a gross misdemeanor to intentionally and physically obstruct someone’s access to or exit from a religious establishment.

So it seems Ms Kao had a few statutes she could have prosecuted those pieces of crap on. I guess that makes her a piece of crap too. Was she born here, or is she another "immigrant" to your beautiful but horrible state?

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