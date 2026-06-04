You should be sitting down when you read this. It will absolutely stun, and enrage you. For those of you who don’t live in this shit hole state called Minnesota, count your blessings.

The St. Paul City Attorney’s Office has declined to bring state criminal charges against demonstrators who disrupted a Jan. 18 service at Cities Church. In a statement, City Attorney Irene Kao said videos and other materials related to the Jan. 18 incident were insufficient to establish probable cause and result in a criminal conviction.

We know what Irene Kao is. She just proved it.

No evidence?

She’s a liar.

The DOJ found evidence, they’ve charged over 30 people that are now awaiting trial. How does she explain that? I can explain it, two tiered justice based on politics. She does not apply the law equally, period. She just proved it. She should be fired and blackballed.

“This decision should not be interpreted as an endorsement of unlawful behavior or public disorder,” Kao said.

Bullshit. She endorsed it, otherwise charges would be forthcoming.

And then she has the audacity to do the CNN thing about a “mostly peaceful protest” as the buildings burned in the background when she said, “The right to peacefully protest is protected.”

This was not a peaceful protest. Kao proves she’s a radical every time she speaks. She’s unbelievable.

What do you suppose she’d do if people did the same thing at a mosque? We’d have seen arrests and prosecutions with the maximum sentences, we all know that.

Welcome to Minnesota. If you’re thinking about coming here, don’t. If you’re already here, get out. It’s the best advice I can give.

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