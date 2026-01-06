I gave you the heads up early this morning, and late last night you would have known if you checked my Substack notes, that Walz was likely going to withdraw from the election, and he did, ending what has been a remarkable slide from reluctant public servant to political liability.

Walz once styled himself a champion of progressive values, a former teacher who would bring integrity and competence to the Capitol. Instead, his tenure will be remembered for billions lost to fraud across state programs — from child care assistance to social services — and an administration slow to act and quick to stonewall.

Rather than face voters and answer for this record, Walz has chosen retreat over accountability. His explanation — that defending his own political interests would detract from “governing” is perhaps Walz’s most laughable joke he has ever told.

For months MNGOP leaders highlighted the magnitude of fraud in Minnesota, demanded that Walz take responsibility, and called for stronger oversight to protect taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars. Their vigilance, particularly of Kristin Robbins helped push this story into the spotlight, forcing a reckoning that Walz himself could no longer ignore.

Walz’s withdrawal exposes the fundamental weakness of the DFL’s approach in Minnesota — one that prioritizes political narratives over rigorous accountability. If Democrats believed in their record, they would have let voters decide. Instead, Walz blinked.

Republican candidates are stepping forward with bold plans to restore fiscal responsibility, secure government programs against abuse, and rebuild trust with the people of Minnesota with best and most knowledgeable candidate being the Chair of Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy, the one who exposed and tried to correct all of the fraud, Rep. Kristin Robbins. This is an opportunity not merely to win an election, but to change the direction of state government — to replace failed DFL policies with common-sense reforms that deliver results for families, workers, and small businesses alike. Robbins is the clear cut most qualified to make these changes.

Walz’s utter failure is a reminder to voters across this state: if you want government that works for you, not for exploiters and special interests, then Minnesota needs a new direction. That new direction begins with Kristin Robbins.

