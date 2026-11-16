Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission just treated itself to a taxpayer-funded jaunt to sunny Puerto Rico for a conference where the utilities they regulate were also on the guest list. Because nothing says “independent oversight” quite like sharing tropical cocktails and “educational” panels with the executives whose rates you’re supposed to police.

Chair Katie Sieben and company spent our money to network with the very people who benefit when the PUC green-lights higher bills. Critics call it cozy. The commission calls it professional development. Ratepayers call it Tuesday.

Nothing builds public trust like flying the referees to the players’ preferred resort.

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