Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s hateful and violent promoting rhetoric more than likely contributed to Dylan Adams, who works for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services decision to cause 20k plus in damages to Tesla vehicles owned privately, by complete strangers, utilizing a known Democrat tactic of emulating Nazi Germany’s brownshirts.

”Douchebag Dylan” was arrested this past Wednesday, and once booked in to jail, was promptly released. Pretty sure he didn’t even see a judge. Because he’s a leftist Democrat, he likely left jail with a mere signature bond. To date, as of this writing, no criminal charges have been filed. Gee, I’m so surprised.

Look, “Douchey Dylan” is not going to suffer any real consequences. If he’s held to answer to a judge, he’s not going to do any significant jail time, it’ll be bare minimum, if he gets incarcerated. I suspect an ankle bracelet and house arrest. He’s probably not even going to get fired. Hell, he’s not even suspended at this point.

But, what about Tampon Tim?

The angry, hateful tyrant governor has said nothing about this. Not a peep. Well, the local media hasn’t said much of anything either. Why would they? They’re DFL owned and operated, and all of them conspire to decide which stories are acceptable to publish or broadcast, and which ones are not.

Remember Olga Marina Franco del Cid? She is the illegal alien who killed 4 children after she hit a school bus in Cottonwood, Minnesota. Her legal status was unacceptable and kept hush-hush by all local media. The problem with that was that it was news in all the other 49 states, Europe, Canada, Australia, and pretty much the rest of the world, and finally, after 5 days and constant public pressure did the local media begrudgingly tell the whole story. If they had their way, it still would be a secret today, and that happened in 2008. What else is the local Twin Cities media hiding?

There’s a story that goes in to more detail about “Douchebag Dylan The Brownshirt” Adams in the New York Post if you’re interested.

As for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

