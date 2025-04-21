Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Mark Bates
Apr 22

I wrote new lyrics for “Ohio” for the Cottonwood tragedy.

Illegals and lib’rals plying,

We haven’t done what we should.

This winter I hear the crying,

“Four dead in Cottonwood.”

Should’ve got ‘round to it.

Stopped sanctuary towns.

Sent them to from where they came.

Waited too long, and

now four children are gone.

And the Libs aren’t just to blame.

