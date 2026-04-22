Kevin Peterson, a business owner, spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast about his experience trying to get financial data from Hennepin County and the shocking results of his analysis.



Peterson also explained how his concerns about tax increases, government spending, fraud—and a lack of government transparency—have led him to get more involved in politics and run for office in the Minnesota State Senate.

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