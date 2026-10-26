Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Michael Squire's avatar
Michael Squire
8h

Hillary said I Don't Recall

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Dubh's avatar
Dubh
12h

Is it time for the de facto congressional security talk again?

In background checks in the average citizen, these issues would have been discovered.

For elected congress members, ignored?

Omar and Tlaib not only hold a security clearance, they sit on congressional committees on security, intelligence, and terrorism.

And rumors swirl of their possible terror organization ties.

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