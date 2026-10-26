“Did you marry your brother?”

“Not to my knowledge.”

Seriously? That’s Ilhan Omar’s answer to that question posed last week? It’s a yes or no answer. There is nobody on the face of the Earth that can’t answer that question, nor is there a person on Earth that doesn’t know if they married a sibling. Especially with the intent to defrauding the Federal government, and knowingly violate federal law. It’s ludicrous to think otherwise.

Only an idiot would believe her. Well, there are a lot of Democrats. But on the other hand, I’m really not seeing a whole lot of them circling the wagons to defend her, which is surprising. So it looks like even they know something is rotten in Denmark.

Her answer is what guilty people say. “Not to my knowledge.” That’s what mob bosses and other criminals say. She didn’t deny it, but she didn’t admit it. But that answer is an admission. Perjury is pretty much off the table with that answer when the truth finally comes out.

She’s guilty, she married her brother, and that makes her incestuous, and she didn’t deny so to defraud our immigration laws.

She’s going back to Mogadishu, where she belongs.

Trump was wrong last week when he said the Republicans just gained another House seat with regard to Minnesota Congressional District 5. This is a heavily blue state in an extremely heavily blue district. It will remain a Democrat district. And it wouldn’t surprise me to see another Somali muslim elected to take Omar’s place should she be stricken from congress.

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