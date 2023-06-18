Apologized to the unvaccinated people and vowed to work on their behalf including getting their once vax mandated jobs back. Yes, believe it or not a politician said and is doing just that, after supporting the massive covid/vaccine and masking mandates. Obviously, not a democrat, but not a Republican either, nor an independent, but a United Conservative Party member, not just any member, but the Premier of Alberta.

Danielle Smith, the current premier of Alberta in Canada, has done something remarkable. She took the bold and unprecedented step of apologizing to unvaccinated Canadians who’ve faced unfair treatment from the government throughout the “pandemic.” But Ms. Smith actually went beyond just issuing an apology, Danielle actually made a promise: anyone who was terminated from their job due to their refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine will be reinstated. Wow. That’s not the type of humility you hear from politicians everyday, is it?

You automatically know that no democrat politician here in the states would ever show that much grace and humility. But is that enough? No, it isn’t. Never forget what you allowed them (government) to do. It’s not enough, not even nearly enough. Politicians should never be forgiven for that. But this is a small step in reconciliation.

Here we go again!

More rounds of the ineffective and unsafe COVID-19 “vaccines” are coming. The Food and Drug Administration is now discussing which variants the mRNA booster shots will target. The FDA claims that time is of the essence. It needs to pick which strain or strains, it thinks will be prevalent later this year, so drugmakers have enough time to manufacture the new shots. Big pharma will certainly be ready to profit from the injections. Expect the ruling class to try once again to push these injections on the masses. There is plenty of evidence that the more injections one has had, the higher the chances of dying of “COVID”.

The stupid and the cowards will no doubt buy in to this annual fearmongering bullshit that will happen again during the autumn of next year.

This item is race hustled junk science, with no merit of credibility, and that is so clear and obvious, that all people can see it very plainly.

What am I talking about? Science has been studying why the brains of black people age faster than those of the other races.

First off, the brains of black people do on average age faster, and studying that phenomenon for the right reasons is a good thing to study and get answers to hopefully come up with a cure, or medications to slow or stop the process.

Common sense tells us that it is more likely than not, to be genetic, just like Sickle Cell Anemia, no doubt they will feebly attempt to revise that as racist too!

Yes, the race obsessed junk scientists are making the case for black peoples brains aging faster on racism! Is there anything in this world that isn’t racist? No? Okay, just checking.

There was a recent study that shows black American brains age more rapidly than white and Hispanic brains. According to the research, this is why black Americas are more susceptible to Alzheimer’s and dementia at a younger age. However, this study; which should be taken seriously by scientists, doctors and researchers, has devolved into yet another left-wing gong show with the experts now proclaiming the stress of racism is what is aging black people’s brains faster than most.

I know what you’re thinking, and it’s my sentiment exactly. “You just can’t make this shit up!”

