Amy Klobuchar, queen of the hotdish photo-op, is paying Zach Rodham, son of Tony, nephew of Hillary, grandson of Barbara Boxer, to run her online attacks while he still lists his address as the swamp. Campaign records already show over $8,000 in salary for the “war room digital director” of Minnesotans for Klobuchar. Prior gig: DNC content specialist. Perfect for understanding dairy farmers.

The party that never stops screaming about elites just handed the keys to actual Clinton blood. Minnesota nice, meet Beltway nepotism.

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